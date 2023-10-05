Hitman: Blood Money is Coming to Phones With Several Upgrades

IO Interactive and Feral Interactive have revealed that Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal is set to make its debut on Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android platforms later this year.

Originally released in 2006 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, Hitman: Blood Money is getting an enhanced version known as Reprisal. It is going to be an upgraded edition that incorporates fresh features and gameplay enhancements inspired by later entries in the Hitman series.

This iteration invites players to explore iconic locales and pursue high-value targets, delivering a “comprehensive reworking of the stealth-action classic” that has been optimized for screens of varying sizes, catering to both larger and smaller displays.

Reprisal will introduce a new minimap and Instinct Mode, with the mobile versions providing a customizable touchscreen interface in addition to support for controllers and keyboard and mouse.

The mobile iteration is scheduled for release in the upcoming Fall season, while the Switch version is slated for a Winter release. Feral Interactive has confirmed that the Switch edition will be available exclusively in digital format through the Nintendo eShop, with no physical edition at launch.

The latest installment in the series is Hitman: The World of Assassination, effectively serving as Hitman 3 while incorporating some of the most exceptional elements from Hitman and Hitman 2. This includes a primary campaign, contract modes, elusive targets, live content, and more.

No New Hitman Games for Now

Since its release in January 2022, the game has been consistently updated. However, regarding the future of the series, Christian Elverdam, co-owner of IO Interactive, mentioned in March of this year that the next Hitman title is currently on hold as they are focused on developing another agent-themed experience that is also consuming a significant portion of their resources.

The new agent-themed experience they are speaking of refers to the studio’s upcoming James Bond title dubbed Project 007, for now at least.