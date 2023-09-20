Watch The New iPhone 15 Pro Run Resident Evil at Console Quality

Let’s admit it. When Apple announced native support for AAA games on the new iPhone, we all were a bit skeptical about the performance. But as it turns out, we were very wrong about that.

The new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are, in fact, very well suited for running modern video games with reliable performance, as proven by a Chinese YouTuber, Vincent Zhong.

The new iPhones (only the Pros) are powered by Apple’s latest A17 Pro chip and the Cupertino giant showed off its full capabilities by announcing support for titles like Resident Evil: Village, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and Death Stranding.

You can witness the gameplay through Zhong’s video, starting at the 13:48 mark. Initially, Zhang engages in playing Village on the 15 Pro using a mobile game controller attachment, and the visuals appear surprisingly satisfactory.

However, the real highlight comes next: Zhang connects the phone to an external display and pairs it with a DualSense controller. In his video, Resident Evil Village seems to come remarkably close to the graphical quality of the game as experienced on a gaming console, though it does have limitations.

According to the captions featured in Zhang’s video, the game maintains a locked resolution of 1560 x 720, and its framerate is currently capped at 30fps.

Zhang does point out certain flaws in the experience, noting, “The screen mirroring effect is definitely not as good as on the phone. Definitely not as good as the original effect on the game console.”

Regardless, this is still a major step in the right direction for Apple and we can tell that future generations of iPhones are only going to make this experience even better.

We’ll need to patiently await the release of the final versions of iOS ports such as Village, RE4, and Death Stranding to gauge their actual quality. It remains to be seen whether Apple can successfully persuade more developers to bring their console-quality games to the iPhone.