Top 10 Potential Breakout Stars Set to Shine in the Cricket World Cup 2023

The much-anticipated Cricket World Cup has begun today and cricket fans worldwide are gearing up for an entertaining competition full of tough clashes and unforgettable moments. While cricket superstars frequently take center stage, each World Cup presents the potential of discovering new talent who can have a huge impact on the game.

ALSO READ Empty Stadium for World Cup Opener Despite Free Food and Tickets Sparks Outrage

Here are the potential breakout stars from each team who can shine in the Cricket World Cup.

Saud Shakeel (Pakistan)

Saud Shakeel, a brilliant left-handed middle-order batsman, has constantly done well in the domestic circuit and recently in Test matches for the national team. He has a fifty from six One-Day Internationals for Pakistan and already scored a stylish 53-ball 75 in Hyderabad last week during the warm-up game against New Zealand. His elegant stroke play and calm demeanor under pressure make him a player to watch at this World Cup.

Ishan Kishan (India)

Ishan Kishan has already shown his talent in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and he is poised to make his mark in the World Cup. He already has a double century against Bangladesh this year. The aggressive style of play of the wicketkeeper-batter and his ability to handle pressure make him an important addition to the Indian cricket team in this mega-event.

Cameron Green (Australia)

Cameron Green is already a well-known name in the cricketing world, but this World Cup could be his breakthrough moment on the international stage. He also played in the Indian Premier League, where he scored a century for the Mumbai Indians, and he represented Australia in a series against India on Indian soil.

The tall all-rounder can bat fiercely and bowl with pace, making him a significant asset for Australia.

Harry Brook (England)

Harry Brook is a talented young batsman who has shown promise in county cricket. He has already demonstrated his incredible talent in Test matches for England as well as T20 matches.

He is also a strong contender for World Cup breakout star. His ability to play both spin and pace with ease makes him a great contender for England’s middle order.

Mark Chapman (New Zealand)

Mark Chapman’s aggressive yet determined approach to batting makes him a significant asset for New Zealand, particularly in the middle order. His ability to adapt to diverse conditions and play vital innings in the middle order makes him a player to watch this World Cup.

He has already shown an aggressive style of batting in T20 matches for New Zealand, scoring an incredible hundred against a quality Pakistan bowling lineup this year and he will look to carry his good form into the marquee event.

Marco Jansen (South Africa)

The left-arm pace and lofty build of Marco Jansen have drawn similarities to cricketers like Morne Morkel. In 11 Test matches for South Africa, he already has 54 wickets and a fifty with the bat. Additionally, Jansen played in three seasons in the Indian Premier League. Jansen, who can produce bounce and swing, might be South Africa’s surprise performer at this World Cup.

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Bangladesh)

Najmul Hossain Shanto has shown glimpses of his batting prowess in international cricket and most recently in the Asia Cup 2023. He was the leading run scorer for Bangladesh in the Asia Cup and if he can find consistency in this World Cup, he could be a key figure in Bangladesh’s campaign.

Dunith Wellalage (Sri Lanka)

With his ability to spin the ball, Dunith Wellalage, a promising young left-arm spin bowler from Sri Lanka, has the potential to trouble even the best batters. He recently impressed in the Asia Cup, taking five wickets against India while also dismissing the top ODI batter Babar Azam. Warner, Smith, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Babar Azam are some of Wellalage’s international wickets.

Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan)

Ibrahim Zadran is a talented Afghan batsman who can anchor an innings or accelerate when necessary. His temperament and technique against high-quality fast bowling could be critical for Afghanistan in this mega-event.

ALSO READ Michael Atherton Makes Bold Claim Regarding Pakistan vs India Match

Bas de Leede (Netherlands)

Finally, Bas de Leede is a talented all-rounder who can contribute with both the bat and the ball. He has been a steady performer for the Netherlands, and his ability to manage difficult situations makes him a valuable member of his squad, with the potential to be the breakout star in the tournament.

Meanwhile, with the Cricket World Cup already kicked off today, all eyes are on young stars who have the potential to make a significant impact on the tournament. While established players will continue to shine, these emerging talents have the opportunity to carve their names in cricket history and inspire the next generation of cricketers. Keep an eye on them as they take center stage in this exciting cricket extravaganza.