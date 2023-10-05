WorldCall’s Parent Company Nears NASDAQ Listing

Worldcall Services (Private) Limited (WSL), the parent company of WorldCall Telecom Limited (PSX: WTL), is shortly expected to complete its listing process at the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations Stock Market (NASDAQ).

“In continuation of our earlier announcement, we have been informed by Worldcall Services (Pvt) Limited (WSL) that it has achieved a major milestone in NASDAQ listing through a US Entity (“the Company”),” the stock filing stated.

It added, “Regulator has completed the review of Registration Statement and Financial Statements filed by the Company with no further requirements and Company has received formal intimation to this effect. The company expects the listing process to be completed shortly”.

WSL in October 2022 planned to raise funds through its listing on Nasdaq. Its subsidiary WTL previously got engaged in negotiations with various media and telecom giants for its sell-off offers from players including PTCL, Dunya, and ARY, but efforts were inconclusive.