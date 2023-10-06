How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Netherlands World Cup 2023 Match Live Streaming

The much-anticipated Cricket World Cup 2023 is finally here and cricket fans in Pakistan are ecstatic. Today marks a significant day for Pakistan cricket fans as they gear up to watch Pakistan’s first World Cup match against the Netherlands.

Pakistan’s World Cup journey began with warm-up games against formidable opponents Australia and New Zealand. Unfortunately, the team faced difficult challenges and was unable to secure victories in these practice matches.

Warm-up games, on the other hand, are intended to help teams adjust to the conditions and fine-tune their strategies. The true test begins with official matches, and Pakistan’s cricketing history is full of surprises and comebacks.

Match Timings

Pakistan vs. Netherlands Cricket World Cup match will take place at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, starting at 1:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time. Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan Vs. Netherlands 06 October 2023 1:30 PM Hyderabad

Live Streaming

Stay updated with the match through our coverage of World Cup live score, including ball-by-ball updates and live scorecard. To watch Pakistan’s World Cup match against the Netherlands on TV, tune in to PTV Sports, as well as A Sports and Tensports.

Pakistan vs. Netherlands World Cup live streaming will also be available for cricket fans in Pakistan via Tapmad, Ary Zap, and Tamasha App.