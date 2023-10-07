Pakistan Make History by Playing Two Formats in Single Day

Pakistan have become the first team to play two different formats at international level on the same date as they featured in the Asian Games and the ODI World Cup 2023 on 6th October.

Pakistan has etched its name in cricketing history by becoming the first team ever to participate in two distinct international formats on the same day.

This remarkable feat unfolded on a memorable day when Pakistan took on Afghanistan in the semifinals of the Asian Games 2023 in China, competing in the fast-paced T20I format. Simultaneously, they clashed with the Netherlands, commencing their campaign in the highly anticipated ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan defeated the Netherlands to begin the ODI World Cup 2023 on a high note while Qasim Akram’s side could not secure a victory against Afghanistan in the semi-finals of the T20I event of Asian Games. Although Pakistan did not reach the finals, they documented a unique record of playing two different formats in one day as they became the first team to achieve the feat.