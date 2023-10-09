Female Teenager Fan Travels Over 800KM Across India to Watch Babar Azam Play

A 15-year-old girl from Bhopal, India, has captured the attention of the internet with her steadfast support for the Pakistan cricket team and Babar Azam.

The excitement began during the opening game of the Men in Green against the Netherlands in the ongoing World Cup 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. Accompanied by her mother, Alisha made the journey from Bhopal to Hyderabad to witness the match and express her support, particularly for Babar Azam.

For four years, she backed Babar Azam, initially through a social media fan page. However, her dedication to her studies led her to deactivate the page. Moreover, the 15-year-old cricket fan also harbors hope for improved relations political and cricketing relations between the neighboring nations.

“It is great to see support for both teams. As an Indian, I love players like Shubman and Virat Kohli, but I also deeply appreciate Babar,” she expressed.

Pakistan commenced their World Cup campaign impressively, securing an 81-run victory against the Netherlands and claiming the third spot on the points table.

The Green Shirts will face Sri Lanka in their second game on October 10 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium and India on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.