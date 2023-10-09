Minister Reiterates Pakistan’s Commitment to Accelerate CPEC Projects

Caretaker Minister for Planning and Development Sami Saeed has reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to accelerate the implementation of projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Talking to the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong on Monday, the minister congratulated him on assuming the charge. During the meeting, both sides discussed CPEC projects and reiterated their resolve to further strengthen relations between the two countries.

ALSO READ NEPRA Exposes Chinese Power Plants For Using Low-Quality Coal

Highlighting the ongoing development projects under CPEC, the minister elaborated on their potential to transform Pakistan’s infrastructure and economy. He underlined that these projects are not merely about physical connectivity but also aim to uplift the lives of the people and boost socio-economic development across the country.

He further said that the interim government is committed to implementing the CPEC projects while emphasizing the importance of the long-standing friendship between the two countries and reiterated the commitment to further strengthening the ties.

The minister also highlighted the importance of the Gwadar Port, a strategic project under CPEC, which is set to become a key maritime gateway connecting Pakistan with the rest of the world. The development of Gwadar Port and its associated free zone is expected to attract foreign investment, stimulate economic activities, and create job opportunities in the region.

The Chinese Ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to implement the CPEC particularly the second phase of CPEC.