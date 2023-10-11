American Business Council Pakistan Meets US Consul General Conrad Tribble

The American Business Council Pakistan (ABC) hosted an exclusive welcome and CEO Roundtable session on “Diplomacy and Business Relations: US Support to Pakistan‘s Business and Economic Environment” for US Consul General Conrad Tribble and his team in Karachi.

The Executive Committee of ABC, along with about 20 CEOs and senior management of ABC’s member companies, were in attendance.

Jamshed Safdar, President of the American Business Council Pakistan, kicked off the event with a warm welcome address. He said, “We are honored to host U.S. Consul General Conrad Tribble and his team. Their presence underscores the importance of strengthening ties between American businesses and the US Consulate Karachi. Today’s session promises to be a catalyst for valuable partnerships and shared opportunities”.

Following Safdar’s remarks, U.S. Consul General Conrad Tribble spoke about the important relationship between the United States and Pakistan. He said, “Pakistan is a key partner for the United States, and events like these provide us with a platform to connect, share perspectives, and explore avenues for mutual growth. I am excited to engage with the American business community and look forward to building stronger bonds between our nations”.

The United States has been a leading investor in Pakistan for the past 20 years and is Pakistan’s largest export market, with potential for further growth. In 2021, the United States imported nearly $5.3 billion in Pakistani goods – more than Pakistan’s second and third largest countries of export combined. Overall, US-Pakistan trade stood at over $9 billion in 2022, up from $6.8 billion in 2020.

The American Business Council Pakistan (ABC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering economic growth, trade, and investment between the United States and Pakistan. ABC brings together a diverse community of American businesses, promoting collaboration and facilitating opportunities in the region.