Samsung Reports Low Q3 Profits, But Beats Expectations

Samsung has published its preliminary Q3 results, characterized by a profit decline that was less substantial than anticipated, standing at 78%.

During the months spanning July to September, Samsung reported an operating profit of 2.4 trillion won, a significant drop compared to the 10.85 trillion won recorded during the same period in 2023. The primary factors contributing to this annual downturn were the deceleration of the global economy and a considerable reduction in chip demand.

Nonetheless, Samsung’s Q3 profit, while considerably lower than the 640 billion won recorded in the first quarter (marking the lowest figure since 2009) and the 670 billion won in the second quarter, surpassed expectations. Samsung’s 2.4 trillion won operating profit exceeded the forecast of 2.1 trillion won according to the LSEG SmartEstimate.

With the decline in chip demand following the pandemic-driven surge, chip prices experienced a significant drop, which posed a considerable economic challenge for Samsung, the global leader in memory chip manufacturing.

To counteract these losses, Samsung adopted a strategy of prioritizing more lucrative and advanced chips, such as DRAM, while simultaneously reducing the production of older legacy chips.

In addition to its semiconductor chip production, Samsung is also involved in manufacturing OLED panels for mobile phones and televisions, camera sensors, and a wide range of other products.

A comprehensive earnings report for Q3 2023 is anticipated to be released by the end of this month, which will provide the full picture of the company’s current financial standing.