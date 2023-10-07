Samsung Quietly Launches Galaxy Tab A9 and A9+ Starting at $190

The Galaxy Tab A9 has made its official debut as Samsung’s latest Android tablet, although it was introduced rather quietly, appearing on the official Samsung Guatemala website and on Amazon UAE.

Some press materials also make mention of the Tab A9+, but they do not provide a complete specifications sheet or pricing details at this time.

Galaxy Tab A9

The Tab A9 features an 8.7-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 800 x 1340 pixels. A prior Google Play Console listing had confirmed that the device is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G99 chipset, paired with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage for the base variant, which can be expanded using the microSD card slot.

The Amazon UAE listing reveals that both the Tab A9 and A9+ are available with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Galaxy Tab A9+

The Tab A9+ is anticipated to launch with an 11-inch LCD featuring a resolution of 1200 x 1920 pixels, powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset with options for 4 GB or 8 GB of RAM, up to 128 GB of storage, and the possibility of 5G support.

Both of these new tablets run on Android 13, presumably with the One UI 5.1 user interface. Unfortunately, there are no available details regarding the cameras or battery capacities for either of the two new tablets.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 with LTE connectivity is priced at $190 on Amazon UAE and $191 on the Samsung Guatemala website. We can anticipate pricing and availability information for additional regions to be revealed in the coming days.