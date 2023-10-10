Samsung Teams Up With Several Game Studios to Rival Apple’s New Gaming iPhones

The new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max can run modern games like Resident Evil Village and others surprisingly well. Apple is actively working with more gaming studios to bring additional AAA titles to iPhones.

Of course, Samsung is not simply going to let that slide and is making its own partnerships with major names such as Epic Games, Tencent, and others to bring exclusive games to its phones, reports Korean media, Hankyung.

According to the report, these exclusive games are meant for Samsung’s foldable phone lineup, the Z Flip and Z Fold, at least initially. The Z series has replaced the Note lineup, which used to be the company’s most powerful family of phones.

However, since the difference between the S series and the Note series was only minor, Samsung will most likely bring support for these new games on its S phones too. This would make sense since the S series is usually marketed the most.

But for now, the focus seems to be on foldable phones as Samsung is looking to bring more innovation to the lineup. The company wants to make use of the bigger and more flexible displays on the Z series, with developers working on exclusive titles tailored for these devices.

The list of partnerships currently includes Tencent, Epic, Krafton Inc., Nexon Games Co., NCSOFT Corp, and Pearl Abyss Corp. These studies are currently working on bringing their popular games to Samsung phones.

Keep in mind that these partnerships are still in their early stages and it could be a while before we see any results.