IT Ministry Notifies National CERT Rules to Combat Cyber Attacks

In a move aimed at bolstering the nation’s cybersecurity defenses, the Ministry of IT & Telecommunication (MoITT) has issued a gazette notification introducing the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) Rules 2023.

This is set to play a pivotal role in preventing and rapidly responding to potential cyber threats against government data, as announced by the Caretaker IT Minister Dr. Umar Saif.

He tweeted, “Today we have taken the first step in establishing a National CERT (Computer Emergency Response Team) for Pakistan. Our national CERT and subsequent sectoral CERTs will provide the institutional framework and capability to protect Pakistan’s cyber space”.

The newly established CERT teams, operating both at the national and sectoral levels, will be at the forefront of this endeavor. Dr. Umar Saif, a key figure in this initiative, emphasized the urgent need to form computer emergency response teams across vital sectors such as telecommunications, banking, and defense.

Dr. Umar Saif further disclosed that the CERT will extend its coverage to not only government entities but also semi-government and private institutions. The establishment of the National CERT, funded by the Ministry of IT, will serve as the central hub, providing essential communication and timely support to various CERT teams across the nation.

As part of the comprehensive strategy to fortify the country’s cybersecurity infrastructure, the implementation of a National Security Operation Center is also on the horizon. This station will play a pivotal role in the coordinated efforts to enhance the nation’s resilience against cyber threats.

In the coming days, MoITT is expected to issue a notification for the formation of the IT CERT Council. This council will serve as an advisory and supervisory body, offering crucial support to all CERT teams in terms of implementing the new rules.

The IT CERT Council will be chaired by the Secretary IT and will comprise representatives from various government bodies, including the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Home Ministry, and the Cabinet Division. Additionally, members from the National Security Division, the telecom sector, industry, academia, and civil society will also be included.

With these cybersecurity measures and the formation of CERT teams across key sectors, the government is aiming to ensure the protection of critical data and infrastructure from cyber threats. The focus on timely response and coordination is a promising development in the ongoing efforts to safeguard the digital landscape.