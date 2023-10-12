On World Sight Day, HBL Mobile Becomes Pakistan’s First Mobile Banking App for Visually Impaired Individuals

HBL has launched a new accessibility feature on its digital banking app, HBL Mobile. This feature will enable talkback audio assistance for the visually impaired individuals. This pioneering move sets HBL Mobile apart in the Pakistani banking industry.

To enable talkback (audio) on their app, users need to go to their phone’s accessibility settings of their smartphones and turn on the screen reader. When the screen reader is active, users will hear a description of what is on the screen when they tap on different elements.

This includes features such as sending money, paying bills, and checking account balances. HBL customers who may be visually impaired or prefer sound based assistance can now bank digitally without assistance from others.

Commenting on the initiative, Abrar Ahmed Mir, Chief Innovation & Financial Inclusion Officer – HBL, said: “Financial inclusion and diversity are essential for a thriving economy and HBL Mobile’s new accessibility feature will empower visually impaired individuals to use our app and manage their finances independently. By making our banking app more accessible, HBL is empowering everyone to participate fully in society.”