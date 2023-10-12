Pakistan Vs. India World Cup Match Tickets Witness Sky-High Resale Prices

The much-anticipated upcoming encounter between Pakistan and India in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 has witnessed sky-high resale ticket prices.

One of the cricket fans, who had bought a ticket for Rs. 2,500 INR in August, has now received an offer of Rs. 22,000 after deciding to resell the ticket.

An Indian fan stated that it was shocking when she got a flurry of messages with offers much larger than she was expecting.

Another cricket fan, said, “These matches do not happen often enough. They are arch-rivals, and cricket fans are super passionate about it.”

Earlier this week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to release an additional 14,000 tickets to attract more crowds to the iconic stadium.

“BCCI announces the release of 14,000 tickets for the highly anticipated India vs. Pakistan match to be held on October 14 at Ahmedabad,” officials stated.

The neighboring countries are scheduled to come face-to-face in a group-stage game of the ongoing marquee tournament on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

The Narendra Modi Stadium is most likely to be a full house as both cricketing nations will meet for the first time in India after the T20 World Cup 2016.