Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

BCCI Welcomes Zaka Ashraf on His Tour to India

By Ayna Dua | Published Oct 11, 2023 | 10:32 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

BCCI Honorary Secretary, Mr. Jay Shah, extended a warm welcome to Mr. Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, as he embarked on his tour of India tomorrow to support Pakistan cricket Team. Mr. Zaka Ashraf is traveling to India on the invitation of BCCI.

Zaka Ashraf: “I find it essential to show my unwavering support for our team on this grand stage. The players have put in immense hard work and dedication to reach this point, and I am confident that they will give their best to make us proud.”

ALSO READ

Earlier today, both officials had a telephonic conversation, where Mr. Shah expressed his delight to have Zaka Ashraf in India. Mr. Shah further extended his hospitality by offering to facilitate him by arranging his meetings with other high-ranking officials during his stay in India.

ALSO READ

“We both discussed how the forthcoming match is an opportunity to explore ways in which we can further enhance and promote the cricketing relations between our countries,” concluded Zaka Ashraf.

Ayna Dua

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>