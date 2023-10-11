BCCI Welcomes Zaka Ashraf on His Tour to India

BCCI Honorary Secretary, Mr. Jay Shah, extended a warm welcome to Mr. Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, as he embarked on his tour of India tomorrow to support Pakistan cricket Team. Mr. Zaka Ashraf is traveling to India on the invitation of BCCI.

Zaka Ashraf: “I find it essential to show my unwavering support for our team on this grand stage. The players have put in immense hard work and dedication to reach this point, and I am confident that they will give their best to make us proud.”

Earlier today, both officials had a telephonic conversation, where Mr. Shah expressed his delight to have Zaka Ashraf in India. Mr. Shah further extended his hospitality by offering to facilitate him by arranging his meetings with other high-ranking officials during his stay in India.

“We both discussed how the forthcoming match is an opportunity to explore ways in which we can further enhance and promote the cricketing relations between our countries,” concluded Zaka Ashraf.