Inzamam-ul-Haq’s Interference in Team Selection Irks Team Management

Tensions are rising in Pakistan’s cricketing circles, with foreign coaches taking part in the national team’s setup expressing their dissatisfaction with the alleged interference of Inzamam-ul-Haq, former cricketer and current chief selector, in the playing XI selection process.

Foreign coaches expressed their worries that such interference could lead to bias and negatively impact the team’s performance on the field. They feel that open, merit-based selection is essential for the team’s success in international events.

It is acceptable for foreign coaches to be concerned about his presence. The touring selection committee is often in charge of selecting the playing XI during an away tour.

However, Inzamam has expressed his opinion, and this practice is expected to be carried out upon his return.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not issued an official statement on this subject. It remains to be seen whether the cricket board will take action in response to the foreign coaching staff’s concerns, or whether they will continue to support Inzamam’s participation in the selection process.

Meanwhile, international coaches are uncomfortable due to board changes, and their future will be considered after the World Cup. Based on the significance of the ongoing big event, the current management decided to maintain stability.