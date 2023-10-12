Punjab Increases Fines by 900% for Not Wearing a Helmet

In a bid to enhance road safety and reduce the risk of accidents, Punjab has decided to enhance fines for motorcyclists driving without helmets.

During a high-level meeting of the traffic police, headed by Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Traffic Mirza Faran Baig, it was decided to increase the fine from Rs. 200 to Rs. 2,000 across Punjab.

The chief traffic officers (CTOs) and district traffic officers were directed to ensure the strict implementation of the decision. Furthermore, the fine for illegal parking has also been increased from Rs. 500 to Rs. 5,000.

During the meeting, AIG Mirza Faran Baig ordered concerned officials to enhance the number of service centers and driving schools in Punjab to improve accessibility for the public.

The recent order is part of the traffic police’s efforts to encourage the public to adhere to road safety rules. Recently, Deputy Commissioner Lahore had introduced a ’no helmet, no petrol’ rule.

However, the order was suspended by the Lahore High Court (LHC). In his decision, Justice Raheel Kamran Sheikh observed that it would be better if the government introduced legislation on the matter instead of imposing such strict orders.