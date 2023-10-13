Shaheen Afridi Raring to Go After Fully Recovering From Finger Injury

Pakistan star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is totally fit and ready to face arch-rivals India tomorrow in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023.

According to sources, Shaheen had a finger injury while playing in the Asia Cup match against India in Colombo, inducing swelling.

However, Shaheen is no longer in pain and looks forward to playing well against India tomorrow.

Former Pakistan captains Ramiz Raja and Shoaib Malik stated earlier this week that Shaheen is bowling with an injury during the mega event.

During the Pakistan-Sri Lanka match commentary, Ramiz said, “Shaheen has an injured finger and is bowling in pain.”

Furthermore, Shoaib Malik, speaking on a local sports channel, highlighted Shaheen’s lack of pace as Pakistan prepares for a match against India.

Malik said, “I think it is a big concern for the Pakistan cricket team since Shaheen’s ability to pick up wickets with the new ball, especially against big teams, is a major plus for Pakistan.”

He added, “I know Shaheen is coming back from an injury but it is concerning to see that he isn’t able to bowl at 140kph bearing in mind the fact that even the first ball of his spell used to be around 145kph.”

Meanwhile, during his nine overs against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Shaheen Afridi let up 66 runs while also picking up one wicket. He delivered 1-37 in 7 overs in the first game of the tournament against the Netherlands.

