World Cup 2023: Here’s Pakistan’s Predicted XI Against India

The much-anticipated World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and India is rapidly approaching, with the green shirts set to face their arch-rivals tomorrow. Cricket fans all over the world are looking forward to seeing who will make up Pakistan’s playing XI for this fascinating encounter.

The Men in Green are expected to make one change to their playing XI for their match against India. Fakhar Zaman is expected to return to the playing XI and replace Imam-ul-Haq, who has struggled in the last two games.

Pakistan’s Predicted Playing XI:

Abdullah Shafique Fakhar Zaman Babar Azam (c) Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Saud Shakeel Iftikhar Ahmed Shadab Khan Mohammad Nawaz Hasan Ali Shaheen Afridi Haris Rauf

One of the most prominent changes in the predicted XI is the return of Fakhar Zaman in place of Imam-ul-Haq. Imam has struggled in the previous two games, so this is an intelligent choice to deliver a new and explosive start to the innings. Fakhar Zaman has the power to demoralize the Indian bowling attack, as he especially did in the Champions Trophy final in 2017.

Furthermore, Pakistan’s bowling attack has always been a strength, and nothing has changed in that regard. The team has a well-balanced pace and spin combination, with fast bowlers like Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, and Haris Rauf leading the way.

Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz, who have been struggling of late will be expected to play a crucial role in providing spin options and holding Indian batters away.

It should be mentioned that Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in the previous game by chasing 345 runs, demonstrating their potential in this World Cup. The victory was anchored by several excellent performances, most notably Abdullah Shafique’s crucial 113 runs and Mohammad Rizwan’s courageous unbeaten knock of 131 runs.

Similarly, India won in both of their opening World Cup matches, against Australia and Afghanistan. They consequently feel more confident than Pakistan as they would like to continue their winning streak against Pakistan in the World Cup.

Match Timings