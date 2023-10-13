Cricket Presenter Zainab Abbas Gives a Heartfelt Apology for Hurting Religious Sentiments

Pakistani renowned sports presenter Zainab Abbas has finally come out following her departure from India, triggered by an Indian lawyer’s complaint over her previous “anti-Hindu” sentiments.

According to sources, she has now apologized for the harm caused by her posts. The presenter stated in a lengthy post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Zainab said, “I have always felt extremely fortunate and grateful for the opportunities to travel and present the sport I love – this one would have been extra special.”

She clarified, “I was neither asked to leave nor was I deported.”

She added, “I understand and deeply regret the hurt caused by the posts that were circulated. I wish to make clear that they do not represent my values or who I am as a person today.”

ALSO READ Third Umpire Faces Scrutiny After Unfair Dismissal of Smith and Stoinis

Zainab’s comments caused an uproar on social media as well.

It must be noted that Zainab had covered Pakistan’s initial encounter against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad, India, and had to cover the rest of the matches as well.

Meanwhile, She was in India as a presenter for the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup 2023, however, she left the country on October 9, citing “personal reasons” as the reason for her decision.