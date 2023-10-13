Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Cricket Presenter Zainab Abbas Gives a Heartfelt Apology for Hurting Religious Sentiments

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Oct 13, 2023 | 1:27 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistani renowned sports presenter Zainab Abbas has finally come out following her departure from India, triggered by an Indian lawyer’s complaint over her previous “anti-Hindu” sentiments.

According to sources, she has now apologized for the harm caused by her posts. The presenter stated in a lengthy post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

ALSO READ

 

Zainab said, “I have always felt extremely fortunate and grateful for the opportunities to travel and present the sport I love – this one would have been extra special.”

She clarified, “I was neither asked to leave nor was I deported.”

She added, “I understand and deeply regret the hurt caused by the posts that were circulated. I wish to make clear that they do not represent my values or who I am as a person today.”

ALSO READ

Zainab’s comments caused an uproar on social media as well.

It must be noted that Zainab had covered Pakistan’s initial encounter against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad, India, and had to cover the rest of the matches as well.

Meanwhile, She was in India as a presenter for the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup 2023, however, she left the country on October 9, citing “personal reasons” as the reason for her decision.

Muhammad Abbas Azad

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>