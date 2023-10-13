Weekly Inflation Crosses 38% Due to Costly Electricity and Gas

By Umer Tariq | Published Oct 13, 2023 | 3:43 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Weekly inflation remained above 37 percent for the fourth straight week and stood at 38.3 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis for the week ended on October 12, 2023, showed data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PSB) on Friday.

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) for the current week ended on 12 October, 2023, increased by 0.30 percent over the previous week.

ALSO READ

The week-on-week increase was due to an increase in prices of Tomatoes (6.28 percent), Eggs (3.48 percent), Salt Powdered (2.75 percent), Cooked Beef (1.06 percent), Garlic (1.04 percent), Tea Prepared (0.73 percent), Beef (0.39 percent), Potatoes (0.35 percent), Electricity Charges for Q1 (8.59 percent), and LPG (0.31 percent) among others.

A decrease was observed in the prices of Sugar (4.47 percent), Pulse Gram (2.75 percent) Bananas (2.47 percent), Pulse Moong (2.44 percent), Gur (1.93 percent), Chicken (1.69 percent) Rice IRRI-6/9 (1.46 percent) and Pulse Masoor (1.26 percent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 17 (33.33 percent) items increased, 17 (33.33 percent) items decreased and 17 (33.33 percent) items remained stable.

Courtesy: Ismail Iqbal Securities

Year-on-year trend

The year-on-year trend depicted an increase due to increase in prices of Electricity Charges for Q1 (136.89 percent), Gas Charges for Q1 (108.38 percent), Cigarettes (95.36 percent), Rice Basmati Broken (86.21 percent), Chilies Powder (84.84 percent), Wheat Flour (79.28 percent), Rice Irri-6/9 (75.98 percent), Sugar (71.87 percent), Gur (65.09 percent), Salt Powdered (60.78 percent), and Tea Lipton (58.75 percent) while decrease was observed in the prices of Tomatoes (43.53 percent), Onions (16.67 percent), Pulse Gram (4.01 percent) and Mustard Oil (1.19 percent).

Umer Tariq

lens

Alizeh Shah’s Chic and Captivating Tie and Dye Slip Dress Amid Dubai’s Skyscrapers
Read more in lens

proproperty

LCIMLA’s Study Tour Focuses on Abbottabad’s Sustainable Development
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>