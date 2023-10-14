Hasan Ali Claims India Will Be Under Pressure Instead of Pakistan

Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali has declared that the Indian team will be more under pressure than Pakistan, due to the massive crowd moving to the ground to cheer for them.

In a recent interview, Pakistani fast bowler Hasan Ali declared that he has been drawing on his valuable experience from the past two ICC events, the Champions Trophy in 2017 and the ODI World Cup in 2019, to fortify himself and his team against the mounting pressure of the mega event of the ODI World Cup 2023. Hasan Ali being a pivotal member of the Pakistani pace squad has expressed his confidence in his ability and his team to handle the high-stakes tournament.

In his candid assessment of the high-pressure match against arch-rivals India, he firmly believes that Pakistan is not weighed down by the prospect of playing against India in India, asserting that the Indian team, playing in front of their home crowd in Ahmedabad, will be the ones facing immense pressure.

According to Hasan Ali, India’s thousands of passionate fans will be the force to reckon with and Indian team will be more under-pressure to live up to the expectations of their fans.