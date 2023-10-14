Babar Azam Admits His Mistake in World Cup Matches

Babar Azam has declared his negligence as the cause of his failure in the recent matches instead of opponent’s bowling tactics.

Captain Babar Azam has taken responsibility for his recent dismissals in the ODI World Cup 2023, candidly admitting that his own mistakes are to blame. Despite being one of Pakistan’s most talented batters, Babar Azam’s performances in the first two games of the tournament have not lived up to expectations.

ALSO READ Pakistan Likely to Make a Big Change in Playing XI Against India

In a humble and introspective statement, Babar Azam remarked, “I get out because of my mistakes, not because of bowlers.” This self-awareness and accountability from the skipper is a testament to his character and commitment to improving his game.

Acknowledging that his dismissals were not a result of the bowlers’ prowess but rather his own errors, Babar Azam has set his sights on the crucial upcoming clash against arch-rivals India. He understands the immense importance of this encounter and is determined to minimize his mistakes to lead his team to victory.

ALSO READ Express Pakistani Pacer Predicts a One-Sided Win for Pakistan Against India in World Cup 2023

As cricket fans eagerly await the high-stakes Pakistan vs. India match, Babar Azam’s determination to rectify his errors will be closely watched, and his performance could play a pivotal role in the outcome of the game.