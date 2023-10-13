Pakistan Likely to Make a Big Change in Playing XI Against India

Babar Azam and the team management have finalized the playing eleven for the high-profile clash against India, with only one change expected in the lineup.

In a crucial meeting ahead of their highly anticipated clash against India in the ICC World Cup 2023, the Pakistan cricket team management and captain Babar Azam have made some key decisions regarding the playing eleven. The meeting was held to strategize for the high-stakes match set to take place at Ahmedabad Stadium tomorrow.

ALSO READ Unstoppable Babar Azam Upbeat Ahead of Pakistan-India World Cup Clash

Sources indicate that during the meeting, discussions revolved around including Usama Mir in the playing eleven instead of Muhammad Nawaz. This proposed change seems to be a calculated move, aiming to optimize the spin-bowling performance against their arch-rivals India. However, this change has not been confirmed so far.

The captain and team management expressed confidence in the final playing eleven set to face India, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a winning combination.

ALSO READ Express Pakistani Pacer Predicts a One-Sided Win for Pakistan Against India in World Cup 2023

It was further agreed that no additional changes would be made to the playing eleven, as the match against India is deemed too critical to experiment with the lineup. With the team’s focus on securing victory, fans and cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the outcome of this thrilling encounter on the cricketing world stage.