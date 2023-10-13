Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Likely to Make a Big Change in Playing XI Against India

By Ayna Dua | Published Oct 13, 2023 | 11:17 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Babar Azam and the team management have finalized the playing eleven for the high-profile clash against India, with only one change expected in the lineup.

In a crucial meeting ahead of their highly anticipated clash against India in the ICC World Cup 2023, the Pakistan cricket team management and captain Babar Azam have made some key decisions regarding the playing eleven. The meeting was held to strategize for the high-stakes match set to take place at Ahmedabad Stadium tomorrow.

ALSO READ

Sources indicate that during the meeting, discussions revolved around including Usama Mir in the playing eleven instead of Muhammad Nawaz. This proposed change seems to be a calculated move, aiming to optimize the spin-bowling performance against their arch-rivals India. However, this change has not been confirmed so far.

The captain and team management expressed confidence in the final playing eleven set to face India, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a winning combination.

ALSO READ

It was further agreed that no additional changes would be made to the playing eleven, as the match against India is deemed too critical to experiment with the lineup. With the team’s focus on securing victory, fans and cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the outcome of this thrilling encounter on the cricketing world stage.

Ayna Dua

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>