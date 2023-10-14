Pakistan Vs. India World Cup 2023: Pakistan Crumbles Under Pressure

One of the most highly anticipated matches in the World Cup, Pakistan vs. India, has begun at the world’s largest cricket stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As the Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma, won the toss and chose to field first.

Pakistan batted first and scored 191 all out in 42.5 overs against India.

Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique opened their innings. They both had a steady start and put 41 runs on the board. Then Mohammad Siraj provided the breakthrough by dismissing Abdullah Shafique, who scored just 20 runs.

Imam was looking good as he scored 36 runs but eventually got out. Hardik Pandya took the wicket of Imam when Pakistan was at 73 runs.

After that, skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan built a partnership, adding 82 runs. Babar scored his 29th ODI fifty but got out just after reaching 50 runs, falling victim to an unplayable delivery from Mohammad Siraj.

Following Babar’s dismissal, Pakistan faced a massive collapse, going from 155-2 to being all out for 191 runs. Rizwan scored a steady 49 runs, and no other batsmen were able to stay on the pitch long enough to put up a fightback.

On the other hand, India bowled brilliantly, with Jadeja, Bumrah, Siraj, Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav each taking 2 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah was particularly economical for India, with figures of 19-2 in his 7 ove