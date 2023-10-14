Wheat and Flour Crisis Expected Due to New Regulations Stopping Shipments

Concerns are escalating over a potential wheat and flour crisis, as the imported wheat-loaded trucks are still stuck at ports. Port authorities have implemented limited load regulations effective from October 12, triggering anxieties among flour millers about the impact on prices.

A letter from the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Traffic Department, sent to stakeholders, customs agents, and terminal operators on October 12, detailed the enforcement of an axle load regime at Karachi Port.

The decision follows a meeting chaired by the KPT chairman with transporters associations on October 11, aiming to align with the National Highway and Motorway Police’s (NHMP) allowable road limits using weighbridges.

KPT’s directive outlines the strict enforcement of axle load limits, as specified by the Highway Safety Ordinance (NHSO-2000), with loaded trucks exceeding axle capacity violating the National Highway Authority’s regulations.

Din Mohammad, Chairman of the Local Goods Transport Association (LGTA) at Port Qasim, expressed concerns over the load reduction for transporting wheat, emphasizing that this could lead to a potential food crisis.

He criticized the port authorities for implementing reduced load without coordinating with the NHMP, causing delays for dozens of trucks at Port Qasim and Karachi Port.

Aamir Abdullah, Chairman of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) Sindh Zone, highlighted the impact on imported wheat shipments, with ships carrying substantial quantities currently anchored at Karachi Port and Port Qasim. The situation is expected to intensify with the arrival of three to four more ships by October 15.

President of LGTA at Port Qasim Mohammad Ramzan revealed that a significant quantity of iron-related items is also held up at the port due to the restricted load. Ramzan accused a group of transporters of exploiting the situation to charge higher transportation costs, adversely affecting both the industry and consumers.

Ramzan urged the government to engage with stakeholders, emphasizing that the National Highway Authority (NHA) and Motorway Police should handle the situation.

He called for amendments to the axle load regime, urging a collaborative effort to find a solution to the unfolding crisis. The transporters have set a two-day ultimatum, indicating that further action may be taken if the issue remains unresolved.