Pakistan Qualifies for Next Round of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Oct 17, 2023 | 5:07 pm

Pakistan secured its first victory in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers history by defeating Cambodia 1-0 earlier today.

Harun Hamid scored the historic goal for Pakistan in the 67th minute of the match.

The initial match between the two teams in Cambodia concluded without any goals.

Otis Khan, the star forward, was unable to participate in the second leg as he had not received clearance from FIFA.

The first leg of the game saw Otis Khan being excluded from participation by FIFA, who deemed him ineligible even though he held a Pakistani passport.

Furthermore, Khan had his inaugural appearance for Pakistan in a friendly match against Mauritius last June. His eligibility was confirmed through his paternal grandfather, Kanwar Jamil Mohammed Khan, who originally hailed from Delhi but migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947 and eventually settled in Manchester.

It should be noted that the last time a FIFA/AFC World Cup Qualifier was held in Pakistan was in 2011, and it took place at the Punjab Stadium, with Bangladesh as the participating team.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is set to face Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Tajikistan in Group G during the second round of the qualifiers.

>