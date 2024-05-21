Complete List of Pakistani Players Who Will Play Lanka Premier League 2024

As many as 9 Pakistani players have been picked to take part in the upcoming Lankan Premier League, which will kick off right after the 2024 T20I World Cup in the West Indies and USA.

Scheduled to take place from July 1 to July 21, the LPL will see significant participation from Pakistani cricketers. The LPL 2024 auction featured over 420 players from 24 cricket-playing nations, which included 154 Sri Lankan players.

In today’s auction, eight Pakistani players were picked up by different teams. Colombo Strikers, who had already secured the services of star all-rounder Shadab Khan, further strengthened their squad by signing fast bowler Mohammad Wasim for $20,000.

Dambulla Thunders made strategic moves by picking up middle-order batsman Iftikhar Ahmed and talented young batsman Haider Ali. These additions are expected to boost their batting lineup, providing depth and experience.

B-Love Kandy was active in the auction as well, securing fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain for $30,000. Hasnain, known for his express pace, will be a vital asset to their bowling attack.

Additionally, the franchise retained wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris, who has been a consistent performer. B-Love Kandy also signed power-hitting batsman Azam Khan, all-rounder Salman Ali Agha, and pacer Mohammad Ali, rounding out a formidable squad.

As the T20 World Cup draws to a close, the focus will shift to the LPL, where these Pakistani players will aim to continue their stellar performances and entertain fans worldwide. The first game of the LPL will see B-Love Kandy, featuring the likes of Azam Khan, and Salman Ali Agha, take on the Dambulla Thunders that has IftiMania in the lineup.