PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Complete List of Pakistani Players Who Will Play Lanka Premier League 2024

By Sher Alam | Published May 21, 2024 | 6:55 pm

As many as 9 Pakistani players have been picked to take part in the upcoming Lankan Premier League, which will kick off right after the 2024 T20I World Cup in the West Indies and USA.

ALSO READ

Scheduled to take place from July 1 to July 21, the LPL will see significant participation from Pakistani cricketers. The LPL 2024 auction featured over 420 players from 24 cricket-playing nations, which included 154 Sri Lankan players.

In today’s auction, eight Pakistani players were picked up by different teams. Colombo Strikers, who had already secured the services of star all-rounder Shadab Khan, further strengthened their squad by signing fast bowler Mohammad Wasim for $20,000.

Dambulla Thunders made strategic moves by picking up middle-order batsman Iftikhar Ahmed and talented young batsman Haider Ali. These additions are expected to boost their batting lineup, providing depth and experience.

B-Love Kandy was active in the auction as well, securing fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain for $30,000. Hasnain, known for his express pace, will be a vital asset to their bowling attack.

Additionally, the franchise retained wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris, who has been a consistent performer. B-Love Kandy also signed power-hitting batsman Azam Khan, all-rounder Salman Ali Agha, and pacer Mohammad Ali, rounding out a formidable squad.

ALSO READ

As the T20 World Cup draws to a close, the focus will shift to the LPL, where these Pakistani players will aim to continue their stellar performances and entertain fans worldwide. The first game of the LPL will see B-Love Kandy, featuring the likes of Azam Khan, and Salman Ali Agha, take on the Dambulla Thunders that has IftiMania in the lineup.

Colombo Strikers Dambulla Thunders B-Love Kandy
Shadab Khan (Pre-Signing) Iftikhar Ahmed Mohammad Haris
Mohammad Wasim Jr. Haider Ali Mohammad Hasnain
Azam Khan
Salman Ali Agha
Mohammad Ali

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Sher Alam

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>