PCB Provides Major Update on Mohammad Hasnain’s Injury and Recovery

Published Oct 17, 2023

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued an update on the status of fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain’s injury and rehabilitation progress.

The PCB has stated that substantial headway is being made in the rehabilitation process.

According to the latest update from the PCB, Mohammad Hasnain is anticipated to achieve complete recovery in approximately two weeks, and he is on course for a prompt return to competitive cricket.

It must be noted that a few weeks ago, Mohammad Hasnain, who suffered an injury during the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in August, had surgery on his ankle.

Meanwhile, Hasnain, who journeyed from Sri Lanka to England, underwent an MRI scan that indicated the need for ankle rehabilitation.

The rehabilitation process commenced in England on September 13 and has been ongoing.

Muhammad Abbas Azad

>