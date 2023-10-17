Waqar Younis Identifies the Missing Link in Shaheen Afridi’s Bowling

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis is dissatisfied with Shaheen Afridi’s bowling performance in the ongoing World Cup 2023 in India.

According to sources, Waqar Younis, who is in India as a commentator, spoke to a local sports channel, stating that the missing link in Shaheen’s bowling is discipline.

Waqar said, “I don’t know if there is a problem with his fitness. The missing link in his bowling is discipline and he is over trying to get wickets.”

Waqar advised Shaheen to follow in the footsteps of Bumrah, whom he characterized as a “top bowler.”

He added, “Bumrah is creating pressure and his line is top of the off stump. He bowled so well against Pakistan and created pressure to get wickets.”

It must be noted that Shaheen Afridi has led Pakistan’s new-ball assault since taking 16 wickets in five World Cup matches in England four years ago.

Furthermore, Shaheen is currently struggling with his speed and physical condition, and he has not managed to leave a favorable impact in the World Cup, having secured just four wickets at a combined expense of 139 runs across three matches.

Meanwhile, after defeating the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, Pakistan encountered a loss against India in their third match of the World Cup 2023. The Men in Green will now compete against Australia in Bengaluru this Friday.