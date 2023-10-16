Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Shoaib Malik Wants Babar Azam to Quit as Captain

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Oct 16, 2023 | 5:01 pm

After a disappointing defeat for Pakistan against arch-rivals India in the World Cup, former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik wants Babar Azam to quit the team’s leadership.

According to details, Shoaib Malik said in a local sports show that Babar will be comfortable in batting if he just plays as a player himself.

Shoaib Malik said, “Look, I will give you my honest opinion on this. I have already said in previous interviews that Babar should leave captaincy, it is just my opinion, but there’s a lot of homework behind it.”

He added, “Babar, as a player, can do wonders for himself as well as the team.”

Furthermore, Shoaib Malik emphasized that when under pressure, Babar Azam tends to stick to conventional thinking, even though he has been leading the team for an extended period.

Malik made it clear that he was not driven by personal motives but was sharing his longstanding observations about Azam.

Meanwhile, back in September, the ‘Men in Green’ were also defeated by India in the Asia Cup 2023. Following the World Cup defeat by seven wickets, Babar Azam’s captaincy future has been a hot topic of debate.

>