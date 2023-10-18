Pakistan, Japan Sign $5.3 Million Agreement to Reconstruct Educational Facilities

Pakistan and Japan Wednesday signed an agreement worth $5.3 million for the reconstruction of educational facilities in flood-affected areas in Sindh.

A signing ceremony for the Exchange of Notes and Grant Agreement between the Governments of Pakistan and Japan regarding “The Programme for Reconstruction of Educational Facilities in Flood affected Areas in Sindh” was held at the Economic Affairs Division.

The Government of Japan has extended grant assistance worth JPY794 million (Approx. $ 5.3 million) to the Government of Pakistan through JICA. This Grant is aimed at addressing the educational infrastructure challenges caused by floods in 2022 and heavy monsoon rains in Sindh. A total of nine fully damaged school buildings will be reconstructed in six districts of the province.

Under this grant, the reconstruction of damaged buildings of schools will help to ensure a safe and conducive learning environment for students, with a special focus on enhancing the access of girls to education.

The Notes of the project were signed and exchanged by Dr Kazim Niaz, Secretary, Economic Affairs Division (EAD) and WADA Mitsuhiro, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan on behalf of their respective governments. The Grant Agreement was signed by Saeed Ashraf Siddiqi, Joint Secretary EAD, and Yasutimsu Kinoshita, Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Dr Niaz appreciated the Government and people of Japan for their valuable support with the assurance of extending all necessary facilitation for more meaningful cooperation between the two sides. WADA Mitsuhiro, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Pakistan assured his commitment to work closely with the Government of Pakistan to further strengthen the friendly ties and bilateral cooperation.