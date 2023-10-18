Pakistan Refinery, China’s United Energy Group Sign MoU for $1.5 Billion Investment in Petroleum Sector

By ProPK Staff | Published Oct 18, 2023 | 8:59 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The United Energy Group of China and Pakistan Refinery Limited on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a $1.5 billion investment in the petroleum sector.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Federal Energy Minister Muhammad Ali witnessed the ceremony.

ALSO READ

The MoU will help increase the petrol production capacity of the refinery from 250,000 metric tons to 1.6 million metric tons and production of high-speed diesel from 0.6 million metric tons to 2 million metric tons.

The petrol and high-speed diesel produced by the refinery will be an alternative to expensive imported fuel.

The investment is expected to create jobs and boost the Pakistani economy. It will also help to reduce Pakistan’s reliance on imported oil.

ProPK Staff

lens

Sonam Kapoor Voices Support for Palestine Amid Bollywood’s Silence
Read more in lens

proproperty

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Collaborates with WAPDA to Address Water Shortage in Islamabad
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>