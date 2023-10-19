PM Kakar, President Xi Emphasize Importance of Steady Pace of CPEC

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar met with President Xi Jinping today at the Great Hall of People on the sidelines of the Third Belt and Road Forum being held in Beijing.

The prime minister congratulated President Xi Jinping on the successful holding of the 3rd Belt and Road Forum and complimented him on his eight-point agenda relating to the future direction and scope of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The two leaders reaffirmed the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China and underlined the strategic significance of this partnership in the evolving international situation. They agreed to further strengthen and deepen high-level dialogue and exchanges for the mutual benefit of the two countries and people.

PM Kakar underscored that Pakistan and China were reliable partners and steadfast friends. Reaffirming Pakistan’s support to China on its core issues, he termed the Pakistan-China relationship as a factor of peace and stability in the region.

Had the privilege of meeting with President Xi Jinping at the iconic Great Hall of People in Beijing. We discussed various dimensions of the multi faceted Pakistan-China relationship and reaffirmed our longstanding and steadfast friendship, all-weather strategic cooperation,… pic.twitter.com/26mClGTW15 — Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) October 19, 2023

President Xi underlined that Pakistan was an iron brother, trusted friend, and partner in peace and development. He said China accorded special importance to Pakistan in its foreign policy and would continue to support Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and development.

The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation for enhanced regional connectivity and economic development which was the shared vision of the two countries.

PM Kakar said Pakistan would continue working with China to promote regional connectivity and for the socioeconomic development of the people of Pakistan. President Xi expressed Chinese continued support for Pakistan in harnessing its geo-economic potential and emerging as a hub of regional trade.

The leaders emphasized the importance of the steady pace of CPEC and to make it a corridor of growth, livelihood, innovation, openness, and green development dovetailed with Pakistan’s vision for sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development.

The two leaders also discussed regional and global developments and noted the commonality of views on major world issues. They agreed to further deepen strategic communication at all tiers, and enhance bilateral cooperation at the multilateral fora.