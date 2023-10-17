PM Kakar, President Putin Discuss Ways to Enhance Bilateral Cooperation

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar held a meeting today with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the margins of Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation being held in Beijing.

The two leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation with a special focus on trade, investment and energy and expressed satisfaction with the steady expansion of Pakistan-Russia relations. They also discussed the prospects of enhancing Eurasian connectivity and Pakistan’s pivotal role in regional integration through rail, road and energy corridors.

Prime Minister Kakar stressed the need for enhanced regional integration for economic development of the entire region and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further expanding and strengthening bilateral cooperation with Russia in the areas of trade & investment, energy, connectivity and counterterrorism.

The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the evolving situation in the Middle East. It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan and Russia are commemorating the 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations this year.