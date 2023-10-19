WASA Launches Action to Recover Pending Dues from Defaulter Housing Societies

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has decided to go hard on the defaulter housing societies for the recovery of Rs. 382.465 million. It includes 13 private and cooperative housing societies.

The private housing societies are Eden Park Farm Housing Scheme, Green Acres Housing Scheme, Sunny Park, West Wood Colony, PCSIR Staff Phase-I, PCSIR Staff Phase-II & III, Awaisia Town, Lahore Avenue, and Gulshan-e-Lahore.

Meanwhile, the four defaulter cooperative housing societies include, Islamia College Old Boys Housing Scheme, State Enterprise Phase-I Cooperative Housing, State Enterprise Phase-II Cooperative Housing and Government Employees HS Sector A-1 Phase-II.

Following is the amount they owe:

Society Name Outstanding Amount (in PKR) Eden Park Farm Housing Scheme 59,342,852 Green Acres Housing Scheme 43,881,792 Sunny Park 19,772,502 West Wood Colony 38,779,38 PCSIR Staff Phase-I 10,221,867 PCSIR Staff Phase-II & III 37,095,619 Awaisia Town 7,876,051 Lahore Avenue 6,717,564 Gulshan-e-Lahore 11,053,478 Islamia College Old Boys Housing Scheme 9,614,437 State Enterprise Phase-I Cooperative Housing 29,495,315 State Enterprise Phase-II Cooperative Housing 13,926,316 Government Employees HS Sector A-1 Phase-II 94,687,849

Managing Director WASA, Ghafran Ahmed, told a local media outlet that they have initiated action against these housing societies and notices will also be issued soon. He added that all 13 societies will be disconnected from the WASA drainage and sewerage system.

According to Ghafran Ahmed, the agency has compiled a list of defaulter private and cooperative housing schemes. Furthermore, action will be taken against them by joint teams of operations and recovery wings of the agency