WASA Launches Action to Recover Pending Dues from Defaulter Housing Societies

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has decided to go hard on the defaulter housing societies for the recovery of Rs. 382.465 million. It includes 13 private and cooperative housing societies.
The private housing societies are Eden Park Farm Housing Scheme, Green Acres Housing Scheme, Sunny Park, West Wood Colony, PCSIR Staff Phase-I, PCSIR Staff Phase-II & III, Awaisia Town, Lahore Avenue, and Gulshan-e-Lahore.
Meanwhile, the four defaulter cooperative housing societies include, Islamia College Old Boys Housing Scheme, State Enterprise Phase-I Cooperative Housing, State Enterprise Phase-II Cooperative Housing and Government Employees HS Sector A-1 Phase-II.
Following is the amount they owe:
|Society Name
|Outstanding Amount (in PKR)
|Eden Park Farm Housing Scheme
|59,342,852
|Green Acres Housing Scheme
|43,881,792
|Sunny Park
|19,772,502
|West Wood Colony
|38,779,38
|PCSIR Staff Phase-I
|10,221,867
|PCSIR Staff Phase-II & III
|37,095,619
|Awaisia Town
|7,876,051
|Lahore Avenue
|6,717,564
|Gulshan-e-Lahore
|11,053,478
|Islamia College Old Boys Housing Scheme
|9,614,437
|State Enterprise Phase-I Cooperative Housing
|29,495,315
|State Enterprise Phase-II Cooperative Housing
|13,926,316
|Government Employees HS Sector A-1 Phase-II
|94,687,849
Managing Director WASA, Ghafran Ahmed, told a local media outlet that they have initiated action against these housing societies and notices will also be issued soon. He added that all 13 societies will be disconnected from the WASA drainage and sewerage system.
According to Ghafran Ahmed, the agency has compiled a list of defaulter private and cooperative housing schemes. Furthermore, action will be taken against them by joint teams of operations and recovery wings of the agency