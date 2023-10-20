Haris Rauf Sets Unwanted Record in World Cup Match Against Australia

Haris Rauf has made an unwanted record by conceding the fastest fifty runs in the history of ODI World Cup 2023.

In a thrilling ODI World Cup 2023 clash between Pakistan and Australia, a remarkable record was set as Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. In the face of an onslaught by Australian batters, Rauf conceded 50 runs in just 21 balls, marking the fastest ‘half-century’ ever by a bowler in World Cup history.

This feat shattered the previous record of 22 balls held jointly by Ian Butchart of Zimbabwe against New Zealand in 1992 and Australia’s Mitchell Johnson’s performance against New Zealand in 2015.

Notably, Haris Rauf’s bowling 50 also brought him a place in the record books of all men’s ODIs. However, the overall record remains with Ravi Rampaul, whose astonishing 17-ball effort against New Zealand in a rain-shortened game in Queenstown back in 2014 still holds the top spot in worst bowling performances.

The match saw Australian batters charging fiercely, ultimately amassing a formidable total of 367 runs, leaving Pakistan with a challenging target to chase which they ultimately failed to achieve.