Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Abrar Ahmed Among Five Additional Players to Get PCB Central Contract

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Oct 20, 2023 | 6:06 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to include five more players in the men’s central contracts, increasing the total number of contracted players to 30. According to sources, the deal, which was announced last month, will run from July 1, 2023, until June 30, 2026.

ALSO READ

The recent additions consist of individuals categorized as follows: Abrar Ahmed and Noman Ali in Category C, while Tayyab Tahir, Aamir Jamal, and Arshad Iqbal fall under Category D.

Furthermore, Abrar and Noman, both categorized as Category C players, have consistently represented the Pakistan Test team throughout the past year.

Abrar, the mystery spinner, has claimed 38 wickets in six matches since his debut against England in Multan, while Noman, a left-arm spinner, has taken 17 wickets in four games in the past year.

ALSO READ

While, Aamir, who has played 4 T20Is, along with Arshad and Tayyab, both of whom have participated in 3 T20Is, are still part of the national men’s selection committee’s future considerations,

Muhammad Abbas Azad

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>