Pakistan Wins the Toss: Here are the Lineups

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Oct 20, 2023 | 1:05 pm
The most crucial game for the Pakistan team has just begun as Pakistan is set to face Australia in their 4th World Cup game. Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first. The match will be played at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India, at 1:30 Pakistan Time.

Pakistan’s Playing XI:

Abdullah Shafique Imam-ul-Haq Babar Azam (c) Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Saud Shakeel Iftikhar Ahmed
Usama Mir Mohammad Nawaz Hasan Ali Shaheen Afridi Haris Rauf

Australia’s Playing XI:

Mitchell Marsh David Warner Steven Smith Marnus Labuschagne Josh Inglis (wk) Glenn Maxwell
Marcus Stoinis Mitchell Starc Adam Zampa Patt Cummins (c) Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan has decided to make a change by replacing vice-captain Shadab Khan with Usama Mir. Shadab was not performing well with both the ball and the bat and was struggling to take wickets.

Furthermore, the rest of the side remains unchanged in both the batting department and the fast bowling department.

On the other hand, Australia has maintained an unchanged playing XI as they emerged victorious in their last game against Sri Lanka and decided to stick with the same lineup.

>