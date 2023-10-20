Sindh Introduces Digital Marketing Diploma in Government Colleges

In a groundbreaking decision, the Sindh government has decided to start offering a diploma in digital marketing in the government colleges of the province.

According to details, the diploma will be launched in the 30 public sector colleges, including five in Karachi, four in Hyderabad, six in Mirpurkhas, four in Larkana, four in Sukkur, and five in Shaheed Benazirabad.

The provincial government had formed a five-member committee to determine the structure as well as assess the technical aspects and formulate the mechanism.

Earlier, the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission gave approval to the digital marketing module.

Secretary Colleges Sadaf Shaikh shared the details about the diploma with a local daily. According to Shaikh, initially, it would be a one-year diploma.

He added that students will be taught digital marketing in a two-hour-long class every day. Although, the diploma has been introduced for Computer Science students students from other departments are also welcome.

The Secretary Colleges hoped that the digital marketing course would open various employment opportunities for students when they get admission in universities.

On the other hand, the College Education Department launched an online system for selecting college principals. According to College Education Department Deputy Secretary, Rashid Ahmed Khoso, the initiative will revolutionize the process of selecting principals of government colleges in Sindh.