Zong 4G Signs MoU with Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) to Strengthen the City’s Business Ecosystem

Published Oct 20, 2023

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading digital network, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industries (LCCI). This landmark partnership is set to revolutionize the landscape of communication and digitalization.

Through this strategic alliance, Zong 4G’s Enterprise Solutions will play a pivotal role in meeting the evolving communication needs of LCCI and its esteemed members, as it aims to foster collaboration and synergies between LCCI and its member companies.

Speaking on behalf of Zong 4G, the official spokesperson expressed unwavering commitment to advancing the digitalization of Pakistan’s corporate sector. He stated, “Together, Zong 4G and Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industries (LCCI) are dedicated to building synergies that would empower LCCI and its member companies with comprehensive digital communication solutions.”

This collaboration promises to enhance diversity and bring cutting-edge technologies and advancements. Leveraging Zong Enterprise Solution’s robust data capabilities and state-of-the-art technology, this partnership is poised to enhance the country’s digital landscape significantly.

Mr. Kashif Anwar, President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), highlighted the significance of this collaborative effort during the MoU signing ceremony. He stated, “This partnership holds great promise for enriching the corporate sector of the city, harnessing the data and state-of-the-art technology prowess of Zong 4G, providing unwavering support to LCCI.”

This collaboration underscores Zong 4G’s unwavering commitment to spearheading and facilitating digital transformation for the industry.

