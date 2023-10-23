How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Afghanistan Match Live Streaming: World Cup 2023

Pakistan is set to face off against Afghanistan today in a crucial World Cup 2023 encounter today. These two sides have a history of thrilling games in the past, and fans of both teams are excited to see them face off again.

The Green Shirts lost two previous World Cup games against India and Australia. These defeats disappointed Pakistani fans and will put pressure on Babar and his men to regain their winning momentum against Afghanistan.

Afghanistan has already upset the defending champions, England, in this mega event, and they have also given a tough time to the Men in Green in the past. So, today’s game is also expected to be a high-voltage match between the two sides.

Currently, Pakistan sits at the fifth spot in the World Cup points table with 2 wins and 2 defeats in 4 matches, while Afghanistan is at the last spot with 1 win and 3 defeats.

Match Timings