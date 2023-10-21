Wasim Akram Reveals What Haris Rauf Should Do to Avoid Leaking Runs

After Pakistan’s disheartening loss to Australia in a crucial World Cup match, former Pakistani fast bowler and ‘Sultan of Swing’ Wasim Akram offered some advice to pacer Haris Rauf in light of his poor performance against Australia.

Wasim Akram gave his views on Haris Rauf’s poor bowling display during a local sports show.

Wasim Akram said, “Unless Haris plays first-class cricket, he will keep facing problems in ODI cricket.”

He added, “If your main bowler concedes 24 runs in the first over of an ODI game on a flat track in such a small ground, it’s literally impossible to stop the opposition from reaching 350.”

It must be noted that Haris Rauf has set an unwanted record by conceding the fastest fifty runs in the history of the ODI World Cup 2023, giving up 50 runs in just 21 balls.

Although Haris took 3 wickets, he was also one of the most expensive bowlers, conceding 83 runs in just 8 overs.