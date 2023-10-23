IMARAT Launches the New Center of Islamabad: A $500M Project

Islamabad has a new city center and it’s called IMARAT Downtown. A visionary $500M venture by IMARAT, this megaproject is all set to herald a new age in Pakistan’s urban development journey.

The enthusiasm surrounding IMARAT Downtown was at an all-time high until IMARAT, the leading real estate group of Pakistan revealed the megaproject in a grand launch ceremony yesterday. This grand evening was more than just an introduction; it gave a glimpse into the thriving and developed Islamabad of 2047.

More than just an infrastructure milestone, IMARAT Downtown aims to redefine the residential and commercial standards of the twin cities with a multiverse of its own. Nestled within this prestigious square kilometer are distinct projects that encompass all facets of life.

The Mall of IMARAT is all set to shine as Pakistan’s biggest mall, offering an unparalleled shopping experience. The IMARAT Residences present a premium residential offering, set to become the most sought-after address in Pakistan. Other notable inclusions are the Grand Bazar, offering a unique market experience, the serene Urban Forest for recreation, the buzzing IMARAT Boulevard, the cutting-edge Harley Health & Wellness Centre, the advanced Cyber Tower, and the educational stalwart, Institute of Architecture, Urban Planning & Building Materials.

IMARAT has also introduced the ‘IMARAT Executive Club’ in Islamabad, which is designed as a premium membership for the group’s valued clients. This initiative underscores the company’s commitment not just to real estate, but to providing a complete lifestyle. Every corner, every space, every amenity that is a part of IMARAT Lifestyle will speak of a story replete with luxury and personalized to the very last detail.

Mr. Shafiq Akbar, CEO of IMARAT, remarked, “This event was a snapshot of our Vision 2047 for Islamabad’s future. Both IMARAT Downtown and the IMARAT Executive Club emphasize our dedication to our clients and the community, and a desire to see Islamabad thriving up to its full potential.”

With a series of national and international events scheduled post-launch, Islamabad and investors wait in eager anticipation. Stay tuned as Islamabad prepares to welcome its new city center, an epicenter of luxury, innovation, and lifestyle.