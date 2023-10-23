PM Kakar Directs Expediting PIA’s Privatization Process Once Again

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Monday directed the relevant authorities to expedite the process of privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and said that the government would provide all possible support to the national flag carrier till its privatization.

Chairing a review meeting on the cash-strapped PIA, the prime minister emphasized the finalization of the privatization process within the stipulated time.

نگران وزیر اعظم انوار الحق کاکڑ کی زیرِ صدارت پاکستان انٹر نیشنل ایئر لائنز (PIA) کے امور کا جائزہ اجلاس. اجلاس میں پی آئی اے کی نجکاری کے عمل کی پیش رفت کا تفصیلی طور پر جائزہ لیا گیا. اجلاس کو پی آئی اے کی موجودہ مالی صورتحال سے بھی آگاہ کیا گیا. اجلاس کی صدارت کرتے ہوئے… pic.twitter.com/jlYcBh6b1x — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) October 23, 2023

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the current financial position of the national flag carrier and its privatization process.

The premier also directed regular compliance reports to be submitted to him regarding the privatization process. The prime minister said that privatizing the loss-making state-owned enterprises (SOEs) at the earliest would save the national exchequer from further losses.

The meeting came as the national flag carrier continues to face financial and operational disruptions. The airline had to cancel multiple flights a day earlier due to its inability to arrange fuel.