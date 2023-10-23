World Cup 2023: Pakistan Set Fighting Total Against Afghanistan

Pakistan has shown a stellar performance with the bat in their ongoing crucial World Cup game against Afghanistan. This promises to be a great encounter, as both sides are renowned for thrilling matches against each other in the past.
Pakistan won the toss, batted first, and posted a decent total of 282-7 against Afghanistan.
Skipper Babar Azam played a crucial innings of 74 runs off 92 balls after he was dismissed by the bowling of Noor Ahmed. The Green Shirts’ opening batters, Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq, provided a solid opening partnership, scoring 56 runs.
Abdullah played a good innings, scoring 58 runs, which included 2 sixes and 5 fours, while Imam got out early after scoring just 17 runs.
Then skipper Babar Azam played a crucial knock of 74 runs, after he got out Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed put a solid 73 runs partnership. Both played crucial knocks of 40 runs each. Iftikhar scored 40 runs off 27 balls with 4 massive sixes.
Afghanistan had a tough outing with the ball, but Noor Ahmed, who played for the first time in this World Cup in place of Fazalhaq Faroogi, took 3 crucial wickets, conceding 49 runs in his 10 overs.
He took the wickets of Abdullah, Skipper Babar, and Mohammad Rizwan. However, Afghanistan needs to chase a tough total and must bat well against Pakistan’s decent bowling attack.