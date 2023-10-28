OnePlus Open Secretly Supports Stylus Input

OnePlus Open is currently one of the best foldables out there that ticks all the right boxes while also undercutting Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 price tag.

However, during the phone’s launch, OnePlus mentioned nothing about stylus support, but as it turns out, the foldable does actually support pen input through the Oppo Pen. This makes sense since the OnePlus Open is a rebranded Oppo Find N3.

This was discovered by a Reddit user Rashed341, who shared a video within the OnePlus Subreddit demonstrating the full functionality of the Oppo Pen on both the primary and cover displays of the OnePlus Open.

The video has no audio, but it shows how seamlessly the Oppo Pen works with the foldable. Check out the clip below.

Notably, the OnePlus Open includes a stylus menu page within its settings application. It’s interesting to note that the Oppo Pen was initially designed for the Oppo Find N2, which serves as the predecessor to the Find N3, upon which the OnePlus Open is based.

The decision by OnePlus to initially exclude stylus support from the OnePlus Open’s launch event and promotional materials is somewhat perplexing. Nevertheless, this development brings a significant and positive addition to the experience for OnePlus Open owners and prospective buyers.

That being said, if you happen to own the OnePlus Open or are planning to buy it, definitely consider buying the Oppo Pen if you care about stylus support. It is currently going for around $40-$45 on Oppo’s website.