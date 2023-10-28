Pakistan Loses 4 Consecutive World Cup Matches for the First Time in History

Pakistan has lost 4 consecutive World Cup matches for the first time in history, with their heart-breaking loss against South Africa.

Pakistan have suffered a significant setback in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup, as they faced their fourth consecutive defeat. This unprecedented losing streak marks the first time in history that Pakistan has encountered such a disheartening series of losses in a World Cup campaign. Pakistan have lost four World Cup matches in a row for the first time.

The journey began with promising victories against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, but the tables quickly turned against them. Subsequent matches saw Pakistan lose four consecutive matches against arch-rivals India, Australia, Afghanistan and now South Africa. The latest addition to this string of defeats was a thrilling encounter against South Africa, where the outcome hung in the balance until the very end.

South Africa clinched victory by a mere 1 wicket, as Pakistani bowlers battled tirelessly to defend a low target. Regrettably, this latest defeat has dashed Pakistan’s aspirations of advancing further in this prestigious tournament, leaving fans and players alike reeling from this unexpected and historic setback.