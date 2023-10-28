Sparx Smartphones Edge Series Makes Waves: A Groundbreaking Launch Reverberating Beyond Borders

In a digital age where smartphones are extensions of our persona, Sparx smartphones have unfurled a new chapter of excellence. With the enthusiastic backing of the Deploy Group, the brand’s recent unveiling in Pattaya resonated far and wide, showcasing its dedication to delivering top-tier innovation accessible to all.

The showstopper of the event was undeniably the Edge Series. This latest lineup brings forward three state-of-the-art models:

Edge 20

Edge 20 Pro

Edge X.

Key Features:

Powerful Performance : At the heart of Sparx devices is the MediaTek G99 4G octa-core processor, guaranteeing users a seamless and fluid experience.

: At the heart of Sparx devices is the MediaTek G99 4G octa-core processor, guaranteeing users a seamless and fluid experience. Photography Excellence : The 108MP triple AI camera showcases Sparx’s dedication to capturing life’s moments with unparalleled clarity and authenticity.

: The 108MP triple AI camera showcases Sparx’s dedication to capturing life’s moments with unparalleled clarity and authenticity. Stunning Display : Users are treated to a vast 6.78-inch Super AMOLED screen, which not only provides a visual spectacle but also enhances battery life by an impressive 30%.

: Users are treated to a vast 6.78-inch Super AMOLED screen, which not only provides a visual spectacle but also enhances battery life by an impressive 30%. Security : The under-display fingerprint sensor and rapid face recognition ensure that your device is protected yet easily accessible.

: The under-display fingerprint sensor and rapid face recognition ensure that your device is protected yet easily accessible. Battery Prowess : A robust 5000 mAH battery, paired with 65W sonic charging, ensures that your phone stays powered for longer durations.

: A robust 5000 mAH battery, paired with 65W sonic charging, ensures that your phone stays powered for longer durations. Elegant Design: The Edge series stands out with its unique 3D curved design, striking the perfect balance between style and comfort.

The grandeur of the event was bolstered by the attendance of over 200 esteemed channel partners, media mavens, and key collaborators from Deploy Group’s Chinese affiliates. Echoing the sentiments of many, Deploy Group’s leadership triumvirate—Mr. Asif Khan, Chairman; Mr. Zeeshan Qureshi, CEO; and Mr. Naveed Rangeela, Managing Director—shared their optimistic vision for Sparx’s journey ahead.

Mr. Asif Khan, Chairman of Deploy Group said , “Sparx isn’t just a technological marvel; it’s a paradigm shift where unparalleled quality converges with affordability.

“Mr. Zeeshan Qureshi, CEO of Deploy Group added, “Every facet of the Edge series is a manifestation of our ambition to be at the pinnacle of smartphone innovation.

“Offering a glimpse into the future, Mr. Naveed Rangeela asserted, “Today’s launch is a momentous step, but our sights are set on even loftier horizons.”

In a sweeping gesture that underscored the event’s grandiosity, Deploy celebrated their sales channel partners with the giveaway of over 50 vehicles. The crowning jewel was a gleaming Mercedes Benz, flanked by the equally enviable Toyota Fortuners and Honda Civics.

The evening was further elevated by the hosting prowess of film personality Vasay Chaudhry, and the charismatic duo of Armala Hassan and Sophiya Anjam. Their blend of entertainment and tech insights showcased Sparx’s promising future.

Highlighting Sparx’s growing influence, the event enjoyed live streaming on its official platforms and real-time coverage from major media outlets. Such attention for a Pakistani brand’s overseas launch underscores its expanding global footprint.

The revolutionary Edge series is set for a December 2023 debut, signaling a new dawn in smartphone luxury. Stay tuned and be among the first to experience luxury redefined.